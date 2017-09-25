Cups of tap water sold for nearly $5 during Patriots game

Updated: Sep 25, 2017 - 12:31 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - It appears the concession stands were not ready for the summer-like temperatures Sunday during the New England Patriots game.

For a short time, the concession stands ran out of bottled water.

Some fans told Boston 25 News that the concession stands then started selling cups of tap water for nearly $5.

The Patriots said that only happened while they were waiting for bottled water to be restocked in the stands.

“We apologize. That should not have happened. It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Patriots spokesperson Stacey James said.

